Omotoso back in PE high court

Human trafficking and rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday morning.

This after Omotoso and his alleged hench-ladies, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal not to overrule Judge Irma Schoeman’s decision to allow their case to be heard in Port Elizabeth.

The trio face 97 charges among them ranging from sexual assault, rape and human trafficking.

In October the SCA dismissed an application by the trio to have the charges heard in the court jurisdictions where they allegedly took place.

In her ruling, Schoeman found that there was no reasonable prospect that a different court would come to a different decision and that it was impractical to have the trial heard in various courts across the country.