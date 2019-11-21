New litigation unit to tackle EC government malpractice claims

A litigation unit will be set up in premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office to manage medical negligence cases.

Acting finance MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said while delivering the medium term budget policy statement on Thursday that R3.2m had been set aside the establish the unit.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has been booked off sick.

The Eastern Cape department of health spent R630m on medical malpractice claims during the 2018/19 financial year.

The countless medical malpractice claims have had major affect on the department’s budget for years.

Pieters said while it was needed to develop the economy, investments also had to be made in people.

“We have, therefore, committed R77m to the department of health for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and HR Capitation grant to hire health professionals to protect health outcomes of the province.”

It was impossible to continue with “business as usual” in the current economic conditions.

“But service improvement initiatives, both qualitatively and quantitatively, cannot be compromised.”

“Our point of departure for this adjustment is that the fiscal resources of our country are depleted, national debt has exceeded R3trn and the economy is not growing enough to create new jobs, thus leading to a constrained tax base.”

When he tabled the tabled the 2019/20 Medium Term Expenditure Framework in March, Mvoko said he was optimistic that the global economic outlook would improve.