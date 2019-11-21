Motshekga defends sex education classes

A bum is not “a sitting thing” — South Africans need to learn to call parts of the body by their real names.

That was basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s assertion as she defended her controversial comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) programme during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Wednesday.

Lobby groups and some educationists have slammed the proposed sexual education programme, to be taught to grade 7 pupils from 2021, as tantamount to soft porn.

The new curriculum will teach grade 7 pupils about kissing, dating, masturbation and sex, while younger grades will learn how to deal with and identify sexual violence and the stigma of HIV/Aids, among other things.

Responding to questions from MPs, Motshekga said those opposed to new sex education plans — including religious bodies — had been resorting to “lies and untruths” to discredit her programme.