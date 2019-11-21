Hit murder linked to Bay SMME deals

At least one of the recent hit murders has been linked to ongoing SMME disputes in the Bay.

Police have confirmed that the murder of SMME owner and Black Business Caucus director Luvuyo Nyongoba, 51, is linked to ongoing business deals.

Nyongoba was gunned down outside his house in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakhele, at about 2am on November 11.

His 16-year-old son was asleep inside the house when he woke to gunshots.

The lifeless body of Nonkosi Ndevu, 39, was found lying only meters away from Nyongoba.

In October, mayor Mongameli Bobani pledged that almost R500m worth of business would be provided to Bay SMMEs over the next three years.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said investigations revealed the murder was linked to SMME deals in the Bay, but declined to elaborate.

“At this stage, that is all we can state on the case. It is extremely sensitive and no more information can be revealed on the matter,” he said.

Nyongoba owned Tolo and Tolo Construction and was listed as a director of the Black Business Caucus non-profit organisation together with several other people.

Ndevu was listed as a director of a company called Viviyam’s General Trading, registered in East London, but the company appears to have been deregistered recently.

Asked why Ndevu and Nyongoba were meeting, Beetge said Ndevu worked at a nearby tavern and the reason for her being there was still unknown.

On November 5, taxi boss Gcobani Toto, 43, was fatally shot at the Brylin Independent Learning Centre in Fairview. He was a director of Summer Shuttle Services.

Police suspect that the murder could be linked to business dealings.

Mlungiseleli Mlanjana, 62, was gunned down in his Mercedes-Benz on October 31 in New Brighton.

Mlanjana had recently stepped down as Port Elizabeth and District Taxi Association chair.

Beetge said all the cases were being investigated by the provincial organised crime unit, which was following up leads.

Asked if the SMME murders were connected to the taxi violence incidents, Beetge said it was too early to tell.