Four killed in nine hours in Bay murders

Four people were killed in separate shooting incidents across Nelson Mandela Bay within nine hours of each other on Wednesday.

While one of the shootings is believed to be a robbery, the motive for the other three remains unknown with detectives looking into possible gang and witness killings.

The shootings took place between 1pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Two of the deceased men have yet to be identified.

Foreign national Mahad Badalhasan, 34, was gunned down while delivering bread to a spaza shop in Khalendula Street, Motherwell, at 1pm.

“He had parked his delivery van when three men accosted him,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

“The deceased was shot multiple times in the upper body and the suspects stole the delivery money he had in his possession.”

Beetge said the motive was robbery.

Just before 8pm, Ayanda Mapuma, 31, was gunned down in Saba Street in Kwazakhele.

“According to his friend, they were standing in the yard when two men approached them and started shooting. The 34-year-old friend escaped after being shot,” Beetge said.

“The two suspects then walked off.”

Mapuma was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

Half an hour later, police found a man’s body lying in Madala Street, New Brighton.

“He had been shot multiple times and it is unclear if anything was stolen. There is no identification on him and residents in the area do not know him,” Beetge said.

Within the next hour, another unidentified man was gunned down in Ngwendu Street in Kwazakhele.

“A vehicle stopped in the street and a man got out and started to run away. An unidentified number of suspects then opened fire, killing the man in the street,” Beetge said.

Detectives are looking into whether any of the incidents are linked. Beetge said they were awaiting the ballistic reports to ascertain if this was the case..

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest any of the shootings are connected. Some of the shootings are possibly gang-related but it is too early at this stage to speculate.

"All avenues are being investigated.”