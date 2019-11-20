Three arrested after raid on North End dealership

Nineteen stolen cellphone tower batteries have been seized and three people arrested after police raided a second-hand dealership in North End on Tuesday morning.

By midday, Madiba Scrap Metal, had been shut down and the three people inside the premises arrested.

An investigation into the business has been launched to determine if it is linked to the purchasing, or sale, of other stolen items.

The estimated value of the confiscated batteries is more than R150,000.

Authorities have described the recent spate of cellphone tower battery thefts as a national problem which is on the rise.

Due to the extent of the theft, the organised crime branch has taken over the case in an attempt to track down the syndicate that investigators suspect is responsible.

Investigators believe syndicates are targeting network towers, stealing batteries to smuggle them out of the country for sale on the black market.