Get ready for mother of all festive seasons

Picnics, fireworks and musical shows are just some of the events planned for Nelson Mandela Bay over the festive season.

The artists include Lady Zamar, DJ Maphorisa, LKG, Kabza de Small and Simmy — as well as various local acts, according to event organisers Soul Good.

This emerged at the launch of the Bay’s “Summer Nathi” (enjoy summer with us) events calendar by Soul Good and the municipality at Happy Valley on Tuesday.

All but one of the five events — the Uitenhage Picnic — will be free to the public.

The first event, the Opening of the Season, takes place at Hobie Beach on December 16, acting executive director of the municipality’s sports, recreation, arts and culture portfolio, Seki Mandaba, said.

“Sports, recreation, arts and culture is the pulse of the city.

“We need to make sure that at all times we keep the creative industry in motion.

“Our programme is spread across the metro, from Port Elizabeth right through to Uitenhage, with sponsored and various other events in the city,” Mandaba said.

Though the “Ebubeleni Urban Festival” drew more than 20,000 people in 2018, Mandaba said the organisers hoped to attract double the number in 2019.

“This year, we have an addition of Gqom versus Amapiano [December 27] and Ebubeleni comedy [December 28].”

The other events in the Summer Nathi programme include a Christmas Picnic in the Park at Happy Valley on December 22, the Uitenhage Picnic at the Willow Dam the next day, and two New Year’s Eve events — at Hobie Beach and Wells Estate — on December 31.

The metro’s safety and security executive director, Keith Meyer, urged would-be revellers to enjoy themselves responsibly.

“The influx of visitors to the city’s various tourist attractions leads to a dramatic rise in vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“With businesses closing and the high levels of alcohol associated with the festive season, the safety and security directorate has intensified its strategies,” Meyer said.

“Normal policing is not going to do the trick.”

He said a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani said though everyone would be in a festive mood, drinking would not permitted on the beaches.

“We are now officially in a festive mood, sizoshaya ivosho (we will be dropping it low).

“As a metro we are more than ready to accommodate tourists.”