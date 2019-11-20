Get off our land — Watson

Couple throw in towel after ugly dispute with Valence over upmarket wedding venue

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth couple, due to go head to head in court with the Watson family on Wednesday after an ugly dispute, threw in the towel at the 11th hour on Tuesday night, withdrawing their intention to defend an eviction application to vacate an upmarket Kragga Kamma wedding venue.



Claims of a campaign of threats, harassment and intimidation allegedly waged against the former owners of the Lake De La Vie Wedding and Conference Centre by members of ex-Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s family are contained in papers before the Port Elizabeth High Court...

