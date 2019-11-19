CRL Rights Commission hosts hearings to deal with unequal treatment of languages in SA.

In an effort to address the unequal treatment of languages in South Africa, the CRL Rights Commission will today be hosting hearings that will assist to make sure that all eleven languages are accorded the same rights and treatment.

The hearings will be able to assess and determine the use and status of the indigenous languages in offices and positive measures that departments are employing to elevate the status and advance the use of these languages.

The hearings are also meant to assess measures that are in place to regulate and monitor the use of official languages.

Mpiyakhe Mkholo said the CRL Rights Commission will be receiving reports and interrogating various stakeholders operating in this space.