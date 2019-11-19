Bay property owners may have to pay up for IPTS mess

Yikes! Another rates hike?

PREMIUM

Ratepayers should brace for an “unprecedented” property rates increase by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to pay back to the National Treasury the R3bn spent on the city’s bus system.



The municipality will need to find the money to cover any budget shortfalls which may arise from the Treasury’s decision to recall all the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) grants it had given the metro since the start of the project...

