Bay jikeleza driver fatally shot in robbery

A jikeleza taxi driver was fatally shot after being robbed in broad daylight by two men posing as passengers.

The incident happened at about 5pm and saw Lusidiso Cakwebe, 30, killed during a fight with two suspects on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Cakwebe’s girlfriend was a passenger in the Toyota Tazz taxi at the time.

Naidu said the two suspects were picked up in Mission Road, Bethelsdorp, and wanted to go to a nearby mall.

“Two suspects were picked up and while driving a third innocent passenger was also picked up.

“As they were driving, one of the two suspects seated in the back produced a firearm and informed the driver as well as his girlfriend and the other passenger that they were being robbed,” she said.

“The victim’s girlfriend proposed to withdraw cash at Kenako Mall in New Brighton but the suspects opted to go to the Caltex garage.

“The vehicle stopped in Bethelsdorp Road opposite the garage and the girlfriend went into the garage but returned with no money.”

Naidu said a fight ensued and Cakwebe grappled with one of the suspects.

During the fight, two shots were fired.

“The suspects tried to drive the car but it stalled. They abandoned it and ran off,” she said.

Cakwebe sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his upper thigh and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

This comes only hours after several Bay e-hailer drivers held a show of force drive focusing on the spate of hijackings and robberies on drivers.

The drivers say that over the past two weeks, hijackings and robberies of e-hail drivers had spiked — with 14 reported last week alone.

All the cases are being investigated.