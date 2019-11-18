Schoolyard bullies causing untold anguish for Bay pupils

Suicide, children on chronic stress medication and finding new schools are some of the results of rampant bullying in Bay schools — and the department of education has confirmed an increase in reported cases.



While the department says the increase may be a result of its intervention programmes encouraging the reporting of bullying, child psychologists say many children referred for behavioural problems are in need of therapy as a result of being bullied. ..

