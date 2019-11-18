Raw sewage from blocked pipe a nightmare

PREMIUM

For more than a year, a family in New Brighton have been living with the stench of raw sewage in front of their front door caused by a clogged pipe linking to their toilet.



Desperate and frustrated Phakamile Booi, 32, who has been living in the house for six years, said the blockage had started late in 2018 and since then the family had been battling to get the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fix the pipes. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.