Overlooked Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle fans show love for Boks

Wanting to recreate the magic of the Springboks’ World Cup-winning tour of the country, residents of Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle put on a motorcade on Sunday and drove the route the Boks were meant to have travelled.

Bok fans in the northern areas, Rosedale and KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, and those lining the William Moffett Expressway in Port Elizabeth were bitterly disappointed when the players skipped several scheduled stops due to time constraints last weekend.

From a simple Facebook post shared on Monday, organisers of the motorcade managed to attract more than 100 vehicles.

As it went through Rosedale, residents ran down the streets shouting “Hier kom die Bokke!” while they waved SA flags.

Hayley Gee, who organised the motorcade, said she and her friends decided to call on residents to unite in the call for the Boks to come back.

“Our main objective is to show the strong support the Springboks have in Uitenhage. They united us and we want them to see that,” she said.

Bok supporter Patricia Groep said she was among the supporters who gathered at the Kamesh Road and Acacia Street intersection during the official tour.

“We had a huge gathering at the intersection last week.

“I brought my children, my sisters, my whole family to see the Boks and when the tour did not come we were all very disappointed.

“When I saw the post on Facebook calling residents to unite, I decided I wanted to join to show my support.

“My heart is in this and I hope the Boks can see this,” Groep said, adding that if it led to them coming back it would be a bonus.