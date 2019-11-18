Four ACDP members hurt in car crash near Peddie

Four members of the African Christian Democratic Party in the Eastern Cape, including three leaders in the party’s provincial council, were injured in a serious car crash at the weekend.

The ACDP’s provincial council chair, Lance Grootboom, and deputy chair Karen Felkers, Grootboom’s wife Nadia, who is provincial council secretary, and Mary-Anne Oliver, a member of the party’s Bethelsdorp branch, were hurt when the car they were in spun off the road near Peddie.

Speaking from Port Elizabeth’s Greenacres Hospital on Sunday, Grootboom said they had been on their way to a meeting in Gonubie in East London and were travelling between Peddie and King William’s Town just before 8am when the crash happened.

“My wife and I were in the back and Karen was driving with Mary-Anne beside her.

“It was drizzly and foggy. It seems the car slid across the road and then turned over a number of times until we came to a standstill in a ditch.

“It was so quick. The car ended upside down. It was just as well we didn’t go over on the left because there was a cliff that side.”

Grootboom said he had been thrown partially out of the vehicle and had managed to pull himself upright and go to his wife who had been ejected through the back window.

She was 5m from the car and was screaming with pain.

“Karen was saying she was OK and she was in the process of getting out. Mary-Anne was also screaming.

“By that time people had arrived and they were trying to help.

“My wife couldn’t breathe properly but everyone was praying and after a while she was able to breathe properly again.”

Paramedics had arrived after about an hour and the injured had been transported to nearby Nompumalelo Hospital, he said.

“They treated us there as much as they could. Mary-Anne only had bruises so she was discharged.

“Karen almost lost her left ear but they sewed it back on with 17 stitches.”

Nadia Grootboom, who was the most seriously injured, was transferred to Greenacres together with Felkers and himself, Grootboom said.

“Nadia sustained three crushed ribs and one punctured her lung so the blood had to be drained.

“Her pelvis was also forced upwards and it seems she has damaged her spine.

“They are operating on her today.”

He said the impact of the crash had snapped his lower left arm and he was due to undergo an operation during which a steel plate would be screwed into place to support the break.

A lot of people had come to visit them in hospital and had also communicated via social media, sending their prayers and well wishes, he said.

“We really appreciate it.”