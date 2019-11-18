Bay e-hail drivers take to streets amid spate of attacks
The spate of attacks on e-hail taxi drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay has seen them take to the streets in a desperate plea for help.
Some drivers stood on the side of Mati Road, New Brighton, on Monday, holding placards reading “# stop killing us” and “request to ride and not to rob”.
The drivers, who work on Uber, Taxify and inDrive apps, say attacks against them have spiked in the last two months.
About 100 e-hailing drivers will drive through various suburbs on Monday as part of a show of force to raise awareness about the attacks on Bay drivers.
The Eastern Cape eHailers Association stated that last week alone, 14 drivers were hijacked in the Bay.
Several e-hail drivers have been working with the police to try curb the attacks.
Uber Sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson Samantha Fuller said that safety was a top priority for Uber.
“Our thoughts go out to the drivers who are victims of crime.
“We have a law enforcement relations team tasked with assisting the police with investigations on incidents that occur on our app, and we have reached out to the Nelson Mandela Bay/Port Elizabeth police, however, the unwillingness of the police to work with us to support their investigations is disappointing.
“We urge the police to work with us to improve driver safety in the area,” she said.
“We hold regular partner roundtables for drivers to provide their feedback and drivers have a number of other channels available to engage with Uber including daily office hours and 24/7 in-app support.
“Crime is an unfortunate reality in SA, and while no means of transportation can be 100% incident or accident-free, technology can improve safety by creating accountability and transparency where previously there was none.
“Ultimately, we need to rely on law enforcement to keep the community safe.”
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge confirmed there had been an increase in attacks on drivers and said that meetings had been held with Uber drivers across the Bay.
“Management has met with Uber and they requested a police escort for each and every rider,” Beetge said.
“This is impossible and will affect normal crime-fighting efforts. We advised them to go to each police station to consult with the station commanders,” he said.
“If they want escorts, they need private security like all other private companies.
“There is a current arrangement in place that there are increased patrols in certain areas.
“Uber’s claims that we are not assisting them is not accurate, nor is it true,” Beetge said.
Other e-hail companies have yet to respond.