Bay e-hail drivers take to streets amid spate of attacks

The spate of attacks on e-hail taxi drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay has seen them take to the streets in a desperate plea for help.

Some drivers stood on the side of Mati Road, New Brighton, on Monday, holding placards reading “# stop killing us” and “request to ride and not to rob”.

The drivers, who work on Uber, Taxify and inDrive apps, say attacks against them have spiked in the last two months.

About 100 e-hailing drivers will drive through various suburbs on Monday as part of a show of force to raise awareness about the attacks on Bay drivers.

The Eastern Cape eHailers Association stated that last week alone, 14 drivers were hijacked in the Bay.

Several e-hail drivers have been working with the police to try curb the attacks.