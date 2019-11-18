Bay drops the ball
Nelson Mandela Bay has lost the chance to host the British and Irish Lions — an event which could have been a huge money-spinner for the city.
The failure by the city council in more than four months to hold a full meeting meant the acting city manager was unable to sign an agreement with SA Rugby Event Services (Sares), a subsidiary of SA Rugby...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.