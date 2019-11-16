News

Nelson Mandela Bay ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom involved in car accident

By Michael Kimberley - 16 November 2019
The vehicle in which Lance Grootboom and three others had been travelling in
Image: Supplied

Three members of the ACDP were involved in a car accident while travelling to East London for a meeting on Saturday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, his wife Nadia, and party members Karen Felkers and Mary Anne Oliver were rushed to Peddie Hospital and are waiting to be transferred to Port Elizabeth.

Lance Grootboom
Image: Twitter

The accident occurred shortly after 8am.

They are all in a stable condition.

"There are injuries, but as yet we do not know the extent of the injuries," said ACDP spokesperson Keeno Petersen.

