Nelson Mandela Bay ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom involved in car accident
Three members of the ACDP were involved in a car accident while travelling to East London for a meeting on Saturday morning.
Nelson Mandela Bay ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, his wife Nadia, and party members Karen Felkers and Mary Anne Oliver were rushed to Peddie Hospital and are waiting to be transferred to Port Elizabeth.
The accident occurred shortly after 8am.
They are all in a stable condition.
"There are injuries, but as yet we do not know the extent of the injuries," said ACDP spokesperson Keeno Petersen.