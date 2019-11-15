‘Where are the tenders?’
Small business owners converge on City Hall to call Bobani out over delays in promised contracts totalling R500m
Hundreds of small business owners went knocking on the doors of the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Thursday, demanding that mayor Mongameli Bobani deliver on his promise of contracts worth R500m (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/politics/2019-10-15-mongameli-bobanis-r500m-pledge-to-smmes-a-political-promise/).
But the mayor remained in his office as the SMME owners stood outside for hours, demanding that he explain the delay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.