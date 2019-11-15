'We are not okay without you': Uyinene Mrwetyana's family speaks out

"We were a small family of four; two men and two women. This diversity in our family presented multiple thoughts and generational opinions that would emerge at every dinner table discussion, phone call and so on.

"The sudden annihilation of our princess has emphatically altered our collective being as her voice (which was distinct, crisp and filled with warmth and affection), is now gone. She has left an everlasting void.

"Her father is gutted and deeply saddened that he could not even view her body due to how badly damaged it was from the despicable act committed by the accused. He is left with an eternally open wound, which has made it difficult to reconcile with this tragedy.

"Esona, her brother, is devastated that his younger sister, whom he cherished so much, went through this horrible experience and had her life cut short in this manner. He has been left a loner, as his biggest cheerleader and adviser is no more.

"They had so much hope for the future, including times when they would be parents themselves. All those dreams and future ideals have been unceremoniously stolen away from both Esona and Uyinene. What a loss.