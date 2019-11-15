Uyinene's killer Luyanda Botha gets three life sentences

Luyanda Botha, who confessed to the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been given three life sentences.

He was also given five years on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Botha pleaded guilty to the crimes, the Cape Town high court heard on Friday morning. He entered a into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

The state had consulted Mrwetyana's family, the court heard.