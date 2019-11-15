Uyinene's killer Luyanda Botha gets three life sentences
Luyanda Botha, who confessed to the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been given three life sentences.
He was also given five years on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.
Botha pleaded guilty to the crimes, the Cape Town high court heard on Friday morning. He entered a into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.
The state had consulted Mrwetyana's family, the court heard.
“I understand the charges,” Botha said softly when asked by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe if he understood the implications of the plea.
In an admission read by his counsel, Botha confessed that he walked out of the post office and consumed alcohol at a nearby outlet after raping and murdering Mrwetyana.
“I am liable of my intentions, as I intended to rape and murder,” he said in the admission.