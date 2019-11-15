Search resumes for three missing KZN flood victims

Rescue workers resumed their search on Friday morning for three people, including a 15-year-old boy, who went missing during heavy rain in the iLembe district in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst told TimesLIVE that police search and rescue, the K9 unit, National Sea Rescue Institute and the IPSS aquatic division were combing the banks and waters of the Nonoti and Mvoti rivers for the three people who were washed away during the deadly floods on Tuesday afternoon.