News

It's official: SAA strike to go ahead from 4am on Friday

By TimesLIVE - 15 November 2019
SAA failed to come to an agreement with two unions on Thursday, so a strike will start officially at 4am Friday.
SAA failed to come to an agreement with two unions on Thursday, so a strike will start officially at 4am Friday.
Image: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE

SAA employees will go on strike from Friday morning.

This after the airline and two unions – the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) – could not reach an agreement over wages during last-minute talks to avoid industrial action.

Speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, the unions confirmed that an agreement could not be reached.

SACCA president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said: “We are going on strike tomorrow [Friday]. For definite. We're not backing down.”

SAA has cancelled flights for Friday and Saturday due to the strike action. The airline has said the strike could cost it R50m a day.

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Springboks’ Nelson Mandela Bay Blitz

Most Read

X