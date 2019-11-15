Family to reclaim classic Ford ‘stolen’ by loan shark

PREMIUM

For almost a year-and-half Johannesburg resident Karina Padayacee and her father, Gonaseelan Nair, have been trying to recover their classic car that apparently made its way across the country after it was used as security for a loan.



But it was only at the beginning of November that the pair finally made some headway in regaining their 1936 Model Ford, when the Durban High Court ruled that the car had essentially been stolen and must be returned...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.