Counterfeit goods worth R7m seized at Walmer shop

Counterfeit goods worth more than R7m were seized from a shop in Port Elizabeth this week.

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the goods — including perfume and branded clothing — had been seized on Tuesday at about 5pm from a shop in Walmer.

Soci said border police members at the Port of Ngqura had acted on information received about the counterfeit products and the shop from which they were being sold.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the SAPS, Adams & Adams and Spoor & Fischer patent attorneys, as well as representatives of brand companies, swooped in on the shop in Port Elizabeth,” she said.