Worried about your flight booking because of SAA strike? These are your options

Passengers who had booked a flight with SAA for Friday and Saturday have a number of options available following the airline's cancellation of almost all flights.

They can re-book for another SAA flight until October 21 2020, at no extra charge and subject to availability in the same booking class.

SAA said if the customer no longer wished to travel, then the booking can be cancelled and a full refund, including taxes, would be offered.

The airline said rerouting would be permitted and where possible, passengers could re-book on flights operated by any of SAA’s Star Alliance, code-share and interline partners to get to their final destination with minimal disruption.

The airline said all tickets must be reissued on or before November 30 this year.

The cancellations of the flights by SAA follow an announcement by the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa that their members will embark on a strike from Friday morning.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said only flights operated by SAA will be affected. He said SAA operated just over 100 flights a day.

According to the SAA schedule, 40 flights between Cape Town and Johannesburg will be cancelled on Friday and Saturday as the result of the strike.

About 22 such flights between Johannesburg and Durban will also be cancelled as a result.

Although a question was put to the SAA on how many passengers will be affected as a result of the strike, the airline did not respond.

“All flights operated on partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and all code-share partners, including flights operated by our Star Alliance partner airlines will not be affected,” Tlali said.

Tlali said as a result of the strike, SAA will not be able to provide any support for special service requests or unaccompanied minors during this period.