Visiting elephant seal leaves for Subantarctic after weaning pup
A team of experts has captured the elephant seal pup that has been resident at Cape Recife for the last three weeks and taken him to Bayworld where he will be held until his release offshore later this month.
The female elephant seal dubbed Zelda that stranded and pupped at Cape Recife in a historic event in October has departed for home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.