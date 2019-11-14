'This situation is hopeless': Mzansi weighs in on SAA mess
South Africans have united online to debate the chaos at SAA after a turbulent week.
This week, the airline announced a possibility of job cuts in a bid to save about R700m. On Monday, it said it had told 5,146 employees it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses.
Workers then threatened to down tools. The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) on Wednesday served SAA and SAA Technical (Saat) with a 48-hour notice to strike.
It is set for Friday, with the airline cancelling nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the strike.
South Africans watched the bodies go to war and many believe it is time to “shut up shop” or “sell it”.
They made their feelings known on social media, with memes and comments flooding TLs.
Here are some of the reactions:
I heard that SAA's labour's bill is 24%,and the fuel costs at 25%. This thing is hopeless pic.twitter.com/IWipnXLnfC— MĂWÅWÄ (@sirluds) November 14, 2019
SAA employees are on strike. Finally they’re catching on. Management at SAA downed tools years ago and haven’t picked them up since.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) November 13, 2019
I still strongly believe we don’t need a state owned airline. We are better off without SAA— Flopo Ya Mampela II (@OwaFlopo) November 14, 2019
Morning people,I had booked a flight from jhb >>>>>dbn with SAA now I'm told the flight is canceled...ndiphefumla ngexeba...hows your morning??? pic.twitter.com/Z0J3v7gyIf— Underdog Producer SA (@BK_beatsSA) November 14, 2019
The #SAAStrike is the forerunner for Eskom— Noel (@crowieN) November 14, 2019
Its corruption vs active social commitment #SAA pic.twitter.com/l6qP93op7q
Simple: Govt caves, begs the unions for forgiveness, promises to pay everyone for strike days, to hike wages, to stop retrenchments, and to bail out SAA again. Everyone goes back to work, airfares and taxes go up, taxpayers get screwed again and the looting of SAA continues... https://t.co/MxfpJ9B3Pt pic.twitter.com/JvA1gmmL03— Robert James Hickson (@PositivelyNot) November 14, 2019
SAA... sell it !!!! @mabena_bob @Powerfm987 #PowerBreakfast— MOROLONG (@Roxino_Lemza) November 14, 2019
Financially, SAA is on its knees, with debt exceeding R20 billion. Unions demand a pay increase regardless, 8% across the board. Whatever the outcome, YOU the taxpayer will have to cough up. Who is in the wrong?— Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) November 14, 2019