Man found dead in boot after Uitenhage shootout

One person was killed and a suspected robber wounded during a shootout in Uitenhage on Wednesday afternoon.

It was still unclear by late evening if the dead man, whose identity was unknown, had been hijacked and was an innocent victim, or if he was part of the robbery crew.

The gunfight erupted at about 3.30pm in Park Lane after a gang of robbers, believed to be between three and four men, robbed a supermarket in Caledon Street.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that by 7.30pm there was still confusion over how many robbers had been involved.

“It is alleged that a group of men robbed the shop and fled. During the robbery, someone managed to alert the police who responded.

“On arriving the police spotted the gang of robbers fleeing in a Toyota Corolla.

“During the pursuit, the suspects started shooting at police prompting police to return fire,” he said.

As the suspects turned into Park Lane they jumped out of the car still shooting at police.

“Police returned fire, wounded one of the suspects and arrested him near the car.

Another two suspects were caught a few minutes later attempting to flee on foot.”

Nkohli said that on inspection of the car, a dead body was found in the boot.

“At this stage it is unknown if the deceased was hijacked and killed in the crossfire or if he was working with the suspects. This is all still being investigated,” he said.

Officials on the scene confirmed that there were bullet holes in the car and the boot.

Nkohli said police were still on the scene at 7pm trying to piece together what had happened and if any of the suspects had escaped the shootout.

“As I am sure you understand, there is confusion around this incident and detectives are taking statements and interviewing the witnesses to determine the exact details of what happened,” he said.

Police were still attempting to track the identity of the owner of the vehicle late on Wednesday night.

A case of armed robbery, attempted murder of a police official and murder was under investigation.

“Should it materialise that the deceased was a victim of crime, those charges will also be added,” Nkohli said.