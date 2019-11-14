‘I thought my sister was going to die’
Hundreds of residents of eMpolweni have been left destitute by a tornado that left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.
Homes, churches and schools were destroyed when the tornado swept through the settlement, between New Hanover and Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday, injuring dozens and killing many animals.
Heavy rains since the weekend also claimed the lives of a husband and wife, who died when their bedroom collapsed in torrential downpours in Amaoti, Inanda, north of Durban.
The couple — Aaron Zondo, 68, and Nomathamasanqa Nyangule, 55 — were asleep at the time.
The tornado on Tuesday was a matter of life and death for 13-year-old Bandile Xulu, and despite being confused about what was going on, he had only one thing on his mind — getting his younger sister to safety.
Bandile said he had been at his grandmother’s home with his eight-year-old sister, Asanda, while their mother was visiting their grandmother in hospital.
He said he had no idea what a tornado was, but the moment it touched down in the area, he knew something was wrong.
“First when I looked out the window, I saw the neighbour’s roof tiles coming off and I was very scared.
“Then the trees went down and our roof tiles started to shake.”
Then Asanda began to cry.
This is Bandile Xulu (13). This brave young boy swept up his eight-year-old sister, Asanda, and ran to their neighbour's house when their grandmothers home began to collapse during the #KZNTornado. "I was scared because I thought my sister was going to die," he tells @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/hvl8PcnjyZ— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) November 13, 2019
“The roof started to fall but I saved my sister and we ran to the neighbour’s house, where we slept.
“I was scared because I thought my sister was going to die.”
Bandile's heroic efforts were overshadowed by a blanket of despair that covered the landscape of eMpolweni.
People have been left without shelter, food and several thousand were still without electricity by Wednesday afternoon.
The storm and subsequent tornado, which also affected Eskom's Mersey substation, had cut off power to 15,000 customers, Eskom said on Wednesday.
It said later that 3,906 customers in eMpolweni remained without power because of the damage to infrastructure.
“These customers are fed through the structures and lines that are down, so restoration will take longer than usual as we need to ensure that the lines are safe before we restore power to them.”
Eskom urged people to stay away from low-hanging conductors and fallen structures.
Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers has joined relief efforts in the area.
Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said teams were on site at New Hanover, while warehouse staff were putting together an aid package.
He said building materials, clothing, blankets, food parcels, bottled water, stationery, nappies, and sanitary pads were all essential components of the intervention package.
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said disaster management teams had been dispatched to the New Hanover area.
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said scores of people had been injured, homes had collapsed, trees were uprooted and the electricity supply was affected.
“Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected residents,” Hlomuka said.
Describing the storm, SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said: “It was a supercell and a tornado formed.
“I saw the severity of the storm on the radar and the wind speeds.
“It was very strong,” he said.
The province has been on high alert since Sunday.
Several videos and images of the storm have surfaced on social media.
Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service has warned of possible flooding in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal. and Mpumalanga.
It said further showers were expected for the rest of the week and warned that accumulated rainfall for Thursday and Friday could exceed 100mm and 150mm in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which meant “extreme danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers”. — TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE