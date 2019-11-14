‘I thought my sister was going to die’

Hundreds of residents of eMpolweni have been left destitute by a tornado that left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Homes, churches and schools were destroyed when the tornado swept through the settlement, between New Hanover and Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday, injuring dozens and killing many animals.

Heavy rains since the weekend also claimed the lives of a husband and wife, who died when their bedroom collapsed in torrential downpours in Amaoti, Inanda, north of Durban.

The couple — Aaron Zondo, 68, and Nomathamasanqa Nyangule, 55 — were asleep at the time.

The tornado on Tuesday was a matter of life and death for 13-year-old Bandile Xulu, and despite being confused about what was going on, he had only one thing on his mind — getting his younger sister to safety.