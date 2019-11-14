Controversial EC mayor released after 'malicious' arrest on firearm charges

“We established that due to the fact that guns are prohibited from entering a courtroom, the mayor’s protector left his firearm in the car,” said the municipality.

The council said the firearm and ammunition belonged to it but had been booked out to the bodyguard. The bodyguard allegedly fell sick during court proceedings, forcing him to leave his post to seek medical attention. He left his gun in the car.

“Upon leaving court for his vehicle, [Mehlomakhulu] was approached by police, who searched the car and found the firearm. He was then booked in for questioning around the ownership of the firearm.

"Unfortunately by the time the firearm could be authenticated, a case was already opened against the executive mayor in suspicion of the firearm being illegal."

The bodyguard later arrived at the police station, where he submitted an affidavit claiming responsibility for the gun that was found in the car. “This was confirmed by SAPS because the firearm was later circulated, authenticated and confirmed to be belonging to the municipality and booked to the protector. He was subsequently released,” said the municipality.

“We would like to further inform the public that the NPA has since dropped all charges relating to this malicious, wrongful arrest."