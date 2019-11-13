Vacancy in Bay council declared

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has declared a vacancy in the council to the electoral commission.

IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela confirmed the vacancy for Ward 55 had been submitted to the IEC on Monday.

“We don't have a date yet [for a by-election] as we’re still waiting for confirmation from our national offices,” he said.

“But we plan on completing the whole process within 90 days, so I’m thinking that by the end of January that vacancy will be filled.”

The position in Ward 55 was held by ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October after a short illness.

The ANC in the metro now has 49 seats after the position became vacant.