Uitenhage author wins literary award
KwaNobuhle author and arts activist Ayanda Billie has been honoured at the annual South African Literary Awards for his 2016 collection of poetry, Umhlaba Umanzi (The soil is wet).
The poet, 44, won in the poetry category last week alongside Cape Town’s Nathan Trantraal and University of Fort Hare English lecturer Tony Ullyatt...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.