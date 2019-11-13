Uitenhage author wins literary award

PREMIUM

KwaNobuhle author and arts activist Ayanda Billie has been honoured at the annual South African Literary Awards for his 2016 collection of poetry, Umhlaba Umanzi (The soil is wet).



The poet, 44, won in the poetry category last week alongside Cape Town’s Nathan Trantraal and University of Fort Hare English lecturer Tony Ullyatt...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.