Tourist tells of Kruger Park horror when minibus hit and killed a giraffe

A woman who came across the aftermath of an accident that left a giraffe dead and a Swiss tourist critically injured in the Kruger National Park described the scene as “truly unbelievable”.

Connie Oosthuizen was on holiday when she came across two battered vehicles in the park on Sunday.

When she slowed down, she saw a man lying on the ground near the open door of a safari vehicle.

“A small group of people were tending to him. We were told that the minibus had collided with a giraffe, which had then been thrown into the path of the oncoming camper. The giraffe was stone dead — a mercy, in my opinion. It had either been thrown or had staggered down the bank behind the camper, where it now lay,” she told TimesLIVE.

SANParks said it appeared the giraffe had stepped into the road and been hit by an oncoming vehicle carrying 13 day passengers. It then fell onto a rented safari vehicle driven by the tourist.