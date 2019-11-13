PIC applies to liquidate Sekunjalo Media

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has lodged an application to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), serving papers on the company yesterday.

SIM was created by businessman Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Investment Holdings for the purpose of securing Independent Media, which owns a range of well-known publications including The Star and Cape Argus. SIM owns 55% of Independent Media. SIM has dismissed the application as "frivolous", saying it will oppose it on the grounds that it is not indebted to the PIC.

Survé who is the chair of SIM, is cited as one of the respondents to the application.

SIM spokesperson Takudzwa Hove said the action was "designed as a further attempt to embarrass and undermine the Sekunjalo Group and Dr Survé personally and is aimed at provoking a run on SIM's major subsidiary, Independent Media, which is fully operational".