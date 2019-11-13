Parents can now access content of schools sex education programme.

The public will now have access to the content and topics used by teachers for sexual education lessons.

The basic department of education has released the scripted lesson plans to the public to relieve their fears regarding comprehensive sexuality education content. The lessons are already used in the pilot phase of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in selected schools.

Departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the core aim of the sexual education lessons and scripted lessons is to ensure that they help learners build an understanding of concepts, content, values and attitudes related to sexuality, sexual behavior change as well as leading safe and healthy lives.

“The department is extremely concerned that there seems to be lower sexual debut and increasing risky sexual behaviour among adolescents and HIV prevention knowledge has declined among learners. Early sexual debut leads to mental health issues such as depression, vulnerability to violence and poor educational outcomes,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said CSE has been part of the curriculum since the year 2000. The only change is that in 2015 the department developed Scripted Lesson Plans (SLPs) which are currently being tested in five provinces in order to strengthen the teaching of CSE in schools.