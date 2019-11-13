No end to Bay drought despite rain
Despite this week’s rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay, the drought has not been broken, weather expert Garth Sampson said on Wednesday.
The SA Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth spokesperson advised residents to use water sparingly, saying the expected influx of tourists over the festive season would strain the metro’s water system further...
