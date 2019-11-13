More than 1000 Eastern Cape detectives lack specialised training

More than 1,000 police investigators in the Eastern Cape have not received their basic detective training.

This was revealed by safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana on Tuesday in response to a question put to her by the DA’s Bobby Stevenson in the legislature at the beginning of November.

Tikana said that of the 3,025 detectives in the province, 1,816 had completed their basic detective learning programme, while the remaining 1,209 had not.

In addition to the lack of training, there were 783 vacant detective posts across the province.

The specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit has 258 trained detectives, with a further 58 who have not yet undergone the detective training programme.

In the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, just one detective has done the specialised course, with the other 64 still to undergo the training.

The unit deals with all the high-priority cases in the province, including gangsterism and hit-related murders.

Of the detective-branch commanders, 160 had completed their training while 88 had not.

The Anti-Corruption Unit has no specialised members, with nine members still waiting to undergo training.

Tikana said, however, that detective training had been prioritised.

“Untrained members are afforded the opportunity based on seat allocation on each planned intervention at national level,” she said.

“The eradication of untrained members is dependent on the availability of resources [training budget, training venue and trainers to present training].”

It was also revealed that the average caseload per detective was about 48, when they should have about 40 cases each.

Stevenson called for detective training and recruitment drives for new detectives to be prioritised.

“The detective division is one of the key pillars in the war against crime and the vacancy rate needs to be reduced,” he said in a statement.

“Every vacant detective post creates an opportunity for criminals to get away with crime.

“A good investigative arm that can gather evidence leading towards the successful prosecution of criminals is vital to curb the rising levels of crime in our society.

“This can only happen if one has well-trained detectives.

“A 20% vacancy rate also means fewer detectives to deal with the current caseload.

“We have to lighten the load on our overburdened detectives by addressing this problem as soon as possible,” Stevenson said.