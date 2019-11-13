Horrific injuries in St Francis baby rape detailed
A toddler from St Francis was found bloodied and bruised in the bushes hours after she had been raped and her injuries were extreme, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.
Graphic details of the 19-month-old baby’s injuries left her mother in tears while others in the courtroom listened in horror...
