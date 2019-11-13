Fuel station 'robbers' crash into storm water tunnel after shooting

One man was injured and arrested during a shoot-out with Johannesburg metro police department officers after an alleged robbery at an Engen early on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said K9 officers were tipped off after five suspects allegedly robbed the garage in Linksfield Road.

They were travelling in a white Chevrolet Cruise, reported stolen in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The officers spotted the car and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects started shooting and the officers returned fire.”

Minnaar said the driver lost control of the car, which ended up in a storm water tunnel on the N1 in Diepkloof.

Four suspects escaped and a fifth was taken to hospital under police guard. An illegal firearm was seized.