Editors body asks ethics committee to make Mantashe account for claims about bribing journalists

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called upon the Parliamentary Ethics Committee to hold minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe accountable for comments he made about bribing journalists.

Mantashe was embroiled in a scandalous expose published by Sunday World newspaper, when the paper called him for comment he alluded to bribing journalist of from the publication. He has since retracted his statement but is yet to apologise for the comments.

Sanef has released a statement commenting on the seriousness of the utterances and is looking for an apology from the minister.