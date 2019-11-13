Businessman makes grand Boks gesture

While thousands of Bok fans in the Bay displayed their gratitude on Sunday by lining the streets to catch a fleeting glimpse of their heroes, a Bay businessman took more dramatic action to show his appreciation.

Jan Botha, owner of The Terminator, a pest control company in Mount Road, painted his business in the colours of the South African flag, substituting his business’s name with a banner that read “Enkosi kakhulu Siya” (Thank you Siya).

Botha said the gesture was in celebration of the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup and of the team captain, Siya Kolisi, who hails from Port Elizabeth.

“I have supported the Springboks since I was a young boy and this win means the world to me as a supporter,” he said.

“I wanted to do something big to celebrate the win and this is what I came up with.

“I specifically mentioned Siya because he led the team to victory.

“I got someone to do the painting and it took about two days to finish.”

Port Elizabeth has been abuzz with excitement since the World Cup win, with fans coming out in their thousands on Sunday when the victorious team toured the metro.

The overcast weather did little to deter fans as they lined the streets, clad in their green and gold and armed with posters and vuvuzelas, eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Boks.