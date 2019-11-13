Angus Buchan cancels service after ‘God’s covenant people’ outcry

Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has cancelled a planned service at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria next year, after sparking an outcry when he said only Jewish and Afrikaans people shared a covenant with God.

“I have cancelled the planned meeting at the Loftus stadium in February next year. Once again, I am asking you to forgive me for making an honest mistake that has hurt so many people in our beautiful country, South Africa!

“We have come a long way as a nation to be where we are today and my utterances and actions are sincerely regrettable. Having met with the Christian Leaders Forum today I asked for forgiveness for the utterances I made and hereby repent.”

Buchan said his desire for the event was to pray for farmers affected by drought, but realised that his comments about only Jewish and Afrikaans people sharing a covenant with God was wrong.