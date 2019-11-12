News

Trial of St Francis man accused of raping baby to start

By Devon Koen - 12 November 2019

The trial of a 49-year-old St Francis Bay man who allegedly raped a 19-month-old baby girl is expected to begin on Tuesday morning in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

On Monday, the court heard that the defence needed a postponement as new information had come to light...

