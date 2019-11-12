'Severed arm' in Durban harbour turns out to be a dud

"Transnet Stevedores alerted the port captain that a severed arm was seen floating in the water along the wharfside. The howling south easterly wind had pushed the limb into a large flotsam of debris between a cargo vessel and the wharf," he said.

Divers immediately jumped in to recover the limb, before it became submerged beneath the debris and vessel.

"Once recovered, it was established that the 'severed limb' was, in fact, a life-like medical training prostheses.

"On a lighter note the incident was not lost on the divers. It provided a true reflection of response time, rapid access to an extremely difficult surface, search and recovery, and the coordination between different organisations," Middleton said.