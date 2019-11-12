Police station heist suspect gets 22 years for another robbery

In June 2018, Magwala was nabbed for allegedly robbing a business in Port Alfred.

He was subsequently released on bail and by August 2018 — less than two months after his release — allegedly robbed the Kareedouw police station.

In December 2018, he was arrested for the police station robbery and has been behind bars since, with two pending robbery cases still under way.

Last week, Magwala racked up another conviction, this time for a robbery in Motherwell where he broke into a house in Kabonqaba Street, on September 9 2017, and held the homeowner hostage, forcing him to surrender his bank card and pin code.

Speaking on account of anonymity, the relieved 42-year-old man who was robbed, said a group of men stormed the house and held him at gunpoint while demanding bank cards and pin codes.

“They put me on the ground and had a gun to the back of my head.

“It was terrifying. You don’t know if this is now the end or what is going to happen,” he said.

“I must say, I am so grateful to the detectives and the justice system.

“It is not often that one hears of justice like this and I am so grateful that he is off the street.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the court sentenced Magwala to 22 years direct imprisonment after he was linked to the house robbery via DNA evidence.

Beetge said according to his wrap sheet, Magwala had been in and out of jail since 1990 and had racked up a total of 14 convictions for several cases, ranging from robbery, escaping from the police, burglary, attempted murder, theft and illegal possession of a firearm.

“Some of the convictions were less than one year apart,” he said.

“While most of his convictions are in the Port Elizabeth area, he has got other convictions in the Cape Town area as well,” Beetge said.

Magwala is standing trial for the police station heist, as well as the robbery of a shop in Port Alfred.

Police will be consulting with the National Prosecuting Authority to determine if an application should be made to the court to declare Magwala a habitual criminal under the Criminal Procedure Act.