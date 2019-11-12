Heavy rain in Durban claims lives of elderly couple - and it's not over yet

A husband and wife died when their bedroom collapsed during torrential downpours in Amaoti, Inanda, north of Durban on Monday.

Aaron Zondo, 68, and his wife Nomathamasanqa Nyangule, 55, were asleep in their home when the incident happened.

On Tuesday, officials from the eThekwini municipality and the KZN departments of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and social development visited the grieving family.