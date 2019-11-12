Arrest made in luxury St Francis Bay yacht saga

PREMIUM

The first in what is expected to be a string of arrests following the collapse of a multimillion-rand St Francis Bay yacht company has been made, with the Hawks lifting the lid on an alleged fraud within a fraud.



Former Tag Yachts SA bookkeeper Bridgette Wait is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court later in November after she was nabbed on charges of fraud and theft totalling about R3.3m...

