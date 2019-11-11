Top cop cleared of assaulting young witness

PREMIUM

A senior Port Elizabeth policeman, behind some of the biggest busts in the city, including that of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, has been found not guilty of assaulting a teenage witness during a murder probe.



Lt-Col Willie Mayi, of the Organised Crime Unit’s provincial investigating unit, has already consulted with his legal team in respect of pursuing a civil case against the boy and his family...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.