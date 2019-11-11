Top cop cleared of assaulting young witness
A senior Port Elizabeth policeman, behind some of the biggest busts in the city, including that of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, has been found not guilty of assaulting a teenage witness during a murder probe.
Lt-Col Willie Mayi, of the Organised Crime Unit’s provincial investigating unit, has already consulted with his legal team in respect of pursuing a civil case against the boy and his family...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.