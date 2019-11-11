Stolen firearm found in man’s armpit

A firearm reported missing in October has been recovered — hidden in the armpit of a man walking the streets of Booysen Park in Port Elizabeth.

The man was arrested at about 9pm on Friday, and the 9mm pistol recovered, after patrolling members of the Bethelsdorp police station noticed the man acting suspiciously in Prince Street — a known crime hotspot.

On searching him, the police found a firearm under his armpit, according to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

The suspect, 26, initially tried to resist arrest but was overpowered.

“The firearm, a 9mm pistol, was reported stolen in Nooitgedacht Road in Booysens Park in October 2019,” Naidu said.

The man faces provisional charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.